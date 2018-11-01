

CTV Barrie





Big changes are coming to Park Place in Barrie.

Cineplex announced on Thursday that the fast-growing location in the south –end of Barrie will be the new location for ‘The Rec Room.’

In a media release Cineplex’s president and CEO states, “The Rec Room at Park Place will be a social playground where millennials, families, and kids of all ages can come together for great food and fun times.”

This is the fourth facility of this kind in the province.

Construction of the 32-thousand square-foot facility is scheduled to begin early in 2019 with the hopes of opening the doors in the summer of 2020.

Also under construction in Park Place is a Keg Restaurant, slated to open early next year.

And a new Holiday Inn hotel will also be built beside Cabela's. No timeline has been provided for that project.