    • Package stolen seven minutes after delivery, porch pirate arrested

    Police in Owen Sound have arrested a suspect after a package was stolen within minutes of its delivery on Friday.

    Police say a package was delivered on the front porch of a west-side residence in Owen Sound sometime in the afternoon and was stolen within seven minutes.

    Police identified a suspect using a home security camera and searched the area for them.

    A 39-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

    The stolen package was returned to the victim.  

