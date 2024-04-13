Package stolen seven minutes after delivery, porch pirate arrested

Police in Owen Sound have arrested a suspect after a package was stolen within minutes of its delivery on Friday.

Police say a package was delivered on the front porch of a west-side residence in Owen Sound sometime in the afternoon and was stolen within seven minutes.

Police identified a suspect using a home security camera and searched the area for them.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

The stolen package was returned to the victim.