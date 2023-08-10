Pack some patience for the drive to Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Oro-Medonte

Boots and Hearts returns to Oro-Medonte for 2023 with Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Nickleback headlining this summer’s event. (Courtesy/Boots and Hearts Facebook Page) Short description Boots and Hearts returns to Oro-Medonte for 2023 with Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Nickleback headlining this summer’s event. (Courtesy/Boots and Hearts Facebook Page) Short description

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver