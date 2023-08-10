Pack some patience for the drive to Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Oro-Medonte

During the Boots and Hearts Music Festival, you can anticipate traffic disruptions and road closures surrounding Burl's Creek.

Heavy traffic will result in delays and temporary road closures between Aug. 10 to 13, including Highway 11, Line 7 South, Line 8 South, Line 9 South and Ridge Road East and West.

Police ask motorists to follow temporary electronic signage along local roadways, watch for pedestrians and exercise patience.

If you're attending the event, view parking and travel information here.

A designated pick-up and drop-off area, including Uber and other rideshare options are accessible via Line 7 South.

Single-day parking is accessible via Line 9 South.

OPP Central Region will share traffic updates on Facebook and Instagram.