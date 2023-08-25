Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack

The owner of The Curry House restaurant, who was brutally attacked just over a week ago, has died.

Police say Sharif Rahman and his nephew were attacked on 900 block of 2nd Avenue East in Owen Sound by three men on Aug. 17.

According to police, Rahman asked the three patrons to settle their bill as he attempted to close the restaurant, and the trio sparked a "dispute."

They say the suspects violently attacked the 44-year-old man and his nephew, who suffered minor injuries, outside the establishment on the sidewalk before fleeing the scene.

Rahman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following the assault.

On Friday, the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign launched for Rahman and his family following the attack confirmed his passing, writing in part, "We should always remember how loving and peaceful Sharif was, and use that as an inspiration in our own lives to strive to be kind towards those we meet in life."

A vigil held Wednesday night in the Owen Sound neighbourhood where Rahman was assaulted brought together roughly 800 people.

The makeshift memorial filled with flowers in front of The Curry House restaurant continues to grow, along with financial donations to the GoFundMe campaign, which has now raised more than $141,000, well above the $25,000 goal.

CTV News has confirmed a drumming circle will go ahead on Friday, called 'Drumming for Sharif,' from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Owen Sound Farmers' Market.

Meanwhile, the hunt for the three suspects is ongoing.

Detectives say video from the evening shows citizens and vehicles in the area of 2nd Avenue East at 10th Street East and 2nd Avenue East at 9th Street East when the incident occurred and when the suspects were fleeing.

Police release images of two men accused in a violent assault on Aug. 17, 2023, in Owen Sound, Ont., and the suspect vehicle. (Source: Owen Sound Police)

They encourage witnesses or anyone with video or dash cam footage of the area from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. to contact police at 519-376-1234.

Alternatively, tips can be provided anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.