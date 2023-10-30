Owen Sound, Ont. police bust three men and a gun
An Owen Sound Police officer followed a suspicious vehicle to a secluded area in the city. The officer observed a vehicle pull into the property where an abandoned building used to be.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Police heard several loud bangs, which were later determined to be a shotgun fired within the city limits.
Uniformed members of the Owen Sound Police attended to assist, and the males were taken into custody. The shotgun, along with a box of ammunition, was seized.
Three men from the Grey Bruce area were charged jointly with:
- Unlawful possession of a firearm,
- Careless use of a firearm and careless storage
- One man was charged with failing to comply with a weapons prohibition order.
The accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing on Monday.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals
Israeli troops and armour pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
BREAKING Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike
Unifor said Monday it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike action.
Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from Israel
Hundreds of people on Sunday stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field to protest the arrival of an airliner from Tel Aviv, Israel, Russian news agencies and social media reported.
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist
In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
American-Canadian 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry has died, an antisemitic riot broke out in Russia's Dagestan region, and St. Lawrence Seaway workers have reached an agreement. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Chance of getting long COVID highest with original strain of the virus: U.K. study
Tens of thousands of people may still experience lasting symptoms more than a year after being infected with COVID-19, according to a new U.K. study—but the incidence rates of long COVID have also fallen with each new variant.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip
Israel expanded its military assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip as the UN and medical staff expressed fears over airstrikes hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
Atlantic
-
Police look for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a Nova Scotia highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.
-
Coyote concerns rise in Nova Scotia town
Tourists flock to Mahone Bay, N.S., to gaze at the three famous churches and stunning coastal scenes, but locals are watching for coyotes after recent run-ins with the predator.
-
Cape Breton legion in danger of closing as membership declines
A Royal Canadian Legion branch in Cape Breton is in danger of closing as membership declines and costs add-up.
Montreal
-
Quebec common front rejects government offer, strike still looming
The Quebec public sector unions federations representing around 430,000 workers say a new government contract offer is unacceptable. The unions have received a strike mandate from their members and say they will walk out for a one-day strike on Nov. 6.
-
'Ghost shoes' memorialize pedestrian struck and killed in Montreal
The group behind Montreal's numerous "Ghost Bike" memorials has installed its first pair of "ghost shoes" in the memory of Fabienne Houde-Bastien.
-
What's scarier than Halloween? Sky-high rents, say Montreal demonstrators
People in Montreal's Park-Ex neighbourhood hit the streets on Halloween weekend to protest something residents say is even scarier: a lack of affordable housing. "We don't want tenants to be ghosts in their own neighbourhood," said Amy Darwish.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's where you can get a COVID-19 or flu shot in Ottawa starting today
Starting today, anyone in Ottawa six months of age or older is eligible for an updated COVID-19 vaccine and annual flu shot.
-
Ottawa weather: 2 cm of snow expected in the Capital Monday morning
The white stuff has returned to Ottawa, with light snowfall blanketing the city on Monday morning.
-
Massive pro-Palestine rally in Ottawa calls on Canadian government to push for ceasefire
A pro-Palestinian rally marched its way through downtown Ottawa Sunday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza region.
Toronto
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
Constitutional challenge of Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws to kick off in Toronto courtroom
A court battle over Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them is set to kick off in Toronto Monday morning.
-
At least 1 person seriously injured after crash on Hwy. 427
At least one person was seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 427 near Malton, Peel paramedics confirmed.
Kitchener
-
Increased police presence in Kitchener for robbery involving firearm
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Kitchener on Sunday.
-
‘It blew me away’: Guelph, Ont. woman wins big at balloon design competition
A Guelph business owner is blowing up internationally for her creative balloon creations.
-
Ontario residents 6 months or older can now get COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots
Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine starting today.
London
-
SIU investigating after suspect obtains serious injury upon arrest
Early Sunday morning, police were alerted of a trespasser in a downtown establishment.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Tentative agreement reached with union and Stellantis
Stellantis has roughly 8,000 represented workers in Canada. Of that, Windsor Assembly employs 3,568 workers, and Brampton Assembly employs 2,443 workers.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 32
The ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman did not hear evidence Friday because of an illness in the jury. Here's what you need to know before court resumes Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
No choice other than to remove northwest Ont. justice from office, court confirms
A justice of the peace in northwestern Ontario who tried to help her son with a traffic offence was removed from office because she failed to show remorse for her actions, an appeals court has ruled.
-
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
-
Man, 18, charged after dog shot and killed at downtown Toronto park
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a dog at a downtown Toronto park last month.
Windsor
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Tentative agreement reached with union and Stellantis
Stellantis has roughly 8,000 represented workers in Canada. Of that, Windsor Assembly employs 3,568 workers, and Brampton Assembly employs 2,443 workers.
-
Unifor says tentative deal reached with St. Lawrence Seaway authority
Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. 22.
-
Three men charged in Owen Sound with firearm offenses
Three men from Grey Bruce are facing firearm charges along with a bail hearing Monday morning after being arrested for firing a weapon within the city limits
Calgary
-
Oilers extinguish Flames 5-2 at Heritage Classic to break four-game losing skid
Evander Kane had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the rival Calgary Flames 5-2 in the Heritage Classic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
Hillhurst, Edgemont, Silver Springs,downtown core hit by water main breaks
Many Calgarians weren't getting any water when they turned on the taps Saturday, due to numerous water main outages and breaks.
-
Hockey fans soak up Classic weather, Nickelback, rivalry
The Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 in the 20th anniversary edition of the Heritage Classic.
Saskatoon
-
'It's not the full story': Sask. Indigenous peoples react to documentary, calling Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigeneity into question
Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan are reacting following a CBC Fifth Estate documentary that called into question the Indigenous identity of accomplished musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie.
-
'I lost everything': Sask. woman is using her experience to help others with addictions
Two Prince Albert YWCA workers are using their experience with addictions to help others.
-
Multiple vehicles hit the ditch near Sask. bridge, RCMP says
Slippery roadways made for dangerous travel on Highway 16 on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Oilers extinguish Flames 5-2 at Heritage Classic to break four-game losing skid
Evander Kane had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the rival Calgary Flames 5-2 in the Heritage Classic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
-
'We all feel very duped': Albertans rally for repayment from retirement community life leases
A group of concerned Albertans claim they are each owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after signing so-called "life leases" with Christenson Communities retirement homes.
Vancouver
-
Thousands in Surrey cast ballots on Sikh independence from India
Thousands of Sikhs lined up at Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara to cast a ballot on the call for an independent Sikh state known as Khalistan.
-
Fraser Health receives new breast cancer screening technology
Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster has been gifted a new diagnostic analyzing device to help deliver results to breast cancer patients quicker.
-
Here's how to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween
While Halloween weekend is coming to an end, droves of trick-or-treaters are expected to flock the streets on the actual holiday Tuesday. And the public is being warned to look out and prioritize everyone's safety.