    • Owen Sound, Ont. police bust three men and a gun

    An Owen Sound Police officer followed a suspicious vehicle to a secluded area in the city. The officer observed a vehicle pull into the property where an abandoned building used to be.

    Police heard several loud bangs, which were later determined to be a shotgun fired within the city limits.

    Uniformed members of the Owen Sound Police attended to assist, and the males were taken into custody. The shotgun, along with a box of ammunition, was seized.

    Three men from the Grey Bruce area were charged jointly with:

    • Unlawful possession of a firearm,
    • Careless use of a firearm and careless storage
    • One man was charged with failing to comply with a weapons prohibition order.

    The accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing on Monday.

