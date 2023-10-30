Owen Sound, Ont. police bust three men and a gun

An Owen Sound Police officer followed a suspicious vehicle to a secluded area in the city. The officer observed a vehicle pull into the property where an abandoned building used to be.

Police heard several loud bangs, which were later determined to be a shotgun fired within the city limits.

Uniformed members of the Owen Sound Police attended to assist, and the males were taken into custody. The shotgun, along with a box of ammunition, was seized.

Three men from the Grey Bruce area were charged jointly with:

Unlawful possession of a firearm,

Careless use of a firearm and careless storage

One man was charged with failing to comply with a weapons prohibition order.

The accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing on Monday.