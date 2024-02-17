Owen Sound declares Significant Weather Event

Snow squalls and severe winter conditions have forced the City of Owen Sound to declare a Significant Weather Event.

The City said the declaration was made due to the expected impact on Owen Sound's road and sidewalk infrastructure from this weekend's winter storm.

A Significant Weather Event is declared to notify the public that caution is to be observed when travelling on roadways but does not indicate reduced service or road closures.

The City said the weather event would remain in effect until further notice and reminded all travellers to proceed with extra caution and allow additional time to reach their destination.