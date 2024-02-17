BARRIE
Barrie

    • Owen Sound declares Significant Weather Event

    Snowy conditions shown in this undated file image. Snowy conditions shown in this undated file image.
    Share

    Snow squalls and severe winter conditions have forced the City of Owen Sound to declare a Significant Weather Event.

    The City said the declaration was made due to the expected impact on Owen Sound's road and sidewalk infrastructure from this weekend's winter storm.

    A Significant Weather Event is declared to notify the public that caution is to be observed when travelling on roadways but does not indicate reduced service or road closures.

    The City said the weather event would remain in effect until further notice and reminded all travellers to proceed with extra caution and allow additional time to reach their destination.  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News