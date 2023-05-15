Owen Sound Attack seek venue to host exhibition game

The Owen Sound Attack is in search of a venue to host the team as two events take over the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, forcing the Attack to take its home game elsewhere for the first time in years.

The team announced it needs an alternate arena for one of its exhibition games in the fall when the RCMP Musical Ride and super dog show come to the Bayshore arena in mid-September.

The interim host would need to meet some requirements, including having a dressing room suitable for 20 OHL players with shower facilities, an appropriate officials room, a medical room to treat injuries, a sound system and working PA system, reliable internet to operate off-ice statistics, and a place for the game to be recorded.

"The Attack and its staff will work with the host to create a fun and exciting event that will not be forgotten and could have fundraising opportunities for the host," the team stated on its website.

Applications for hosting the exhibition game are currently open on the team's website until June 10.