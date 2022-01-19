Over a dozen inmates, staff at central Ontario jail test positive for COVID-19

Eight inmates have tested positive at Central North Correctional Centre (CNCC) in Penetanguishene, along with nine additional transfer inmates from North Bay, according to the CNCC correctional officers union.

The local president Richard Dionne told CTV News Wednesday morning that in addition to the eight CNCC inmates, the Ministry moved several inmates from the North Bay Jail, which is struggling to control an outbreak.

Dionne said nine inmates from North Bay were confirmed positive. He noted that this number will not reflect on the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's COVID-19 case count for CNCC.

The union said over 20 staff members also tested positive for the virus.

"There are definitely concerns around staffing. Typically these cause lockdowns, increased workload and frustration for staff, increased tension for inmates, which makes for a very difficult work environment for my members," wrote Dionne in an email.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General said they are aware of the outbreak declared at CNCC, and are working with the Simcoe Muskoka health unit to support the testing of inmates and staff.

According to the Ministry, any inmate that tests positive for COVID-19 is placed on droplet and contact precautions and is isolated from the rest of the inmate population while receiving care.