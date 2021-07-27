BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes seized over 6,000 cannabis plants from a local residence resulting in seven arrests.

OPP says a search warrant at a residence on Portage Road in Kirkfield "interrupted the illegal production of cannabis" on Wednesday.

Police say the seizure was equivalent to "four full dump trucks" with an estimated value of $6,152.

According to the OPP, officers also seized:

100 pounds of cannabis buds in the drying stage with an estimated street value of $225,500;

329 pounds of dry cannabis bud, estimated at $1.5 million;

and 2.3 pounds of cannabis resin, valued at $20,840.

A skid steer, two fork lifts, and Health Canada licences were also confiscated as part of the investigation.

The seven people accused are charged under the Cannabis Act with possession of cannabis to distribute and unlawfully cultivating plants at a place not their dwelling.

They are all scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges in September.