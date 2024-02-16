BARRIE
Barrie

    • Outdoor ice rink in Muskoka opens for the season

    The Town of Huntsville has opened the Lions Lookout Outdoor Ice Rink for the season.
    Sharpen your ice skates and head to Muskoka to enjoy gliding along an outdoor rink surrounded by nature's beauty.

    The Town of Huntsville has opened the Lions Lookout Outdoor Ice Rink for the season.

    The rink is available to the public free of charge during daylight hours, weather permitting.

    The Town-maintained ice rink at the Veteran's Memorial parking lot at 92 Forbes Hill Drive has portable toilets for public use.

    The rink can be accessed from the Forbes Hill Drive and Camp Kitchen Road intersection behind the Active Living Centre at the Canada Summit Centre.

    Safety messaging is posted at the rink, and everyone is urged to be respectful of others.

