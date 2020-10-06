BARRIE -- The number of COVID-19 cases at a Simcoe County long-term care home in Beeton has almost doubled overnight, and three people have died.

On Tuesday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 31 positive cases at Simcoe Manor, up from the 16 positive cases on Monday.

Of the 31 cases, seven of them are staff, and 24 are residents.

The outbreak was declared on Friday, and over the weekend two residents passed away, a 92-year-old woman and a 98-year-old man. Officials confirmed on Tuesday that a third person passed away overnight.

On Monday, the county said the 171 staff members at the Simcoe Manor were tested, and enhanced screening measures are now in place. In the meantime, all indoor and outdoor visits are suspended until further notice. The only exception is for essential visitors.