Out-of-towners charged on Muskoka River: OPP

A Toronto man faces charges for allegedly resisting a police officer and operating a boat while impaired along the Muskoka River.

Provincial police in Bracebridge report that officers patrolling the Muskoka River on Tuesday night spotted a boat speeding through a portion of the water where the speed is reduced.

They say the vessel was without proper lighting.

"Officers caught up with the vessel and, while conducting a safety check, entered into a criminal investigation of impaired operation," OPP stated in a release on the incident.

Police placed the 38-year-old man under arrest, along with a second person on board.

The other occupant, a 34-year-old London, Ont., man, faces charges of obstructing a peace officer and being intoxicated in a public place.

The Toronto man's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days due to the charges.

Both men are scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge court in August.