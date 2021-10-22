OSPCA releases pins to commemorate animals who served during the war

The OSPCA has created commemorative pins honouring animals who served in the war (Courtesy of the OSPCA) The OSPCA has created commemorative pins honouring animals who served in the war (Courtesy of the OSPCA)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver