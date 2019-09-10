

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





An Oro-Medonte woman is charged with driving more than double the posted speed limit in Severn Township.

Provincial police say the 18-year-old was clocked travelling 148km/h in a posted 60km/h zone on Burnside Line on Monday morning.

Her mother's car was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court to answer to a stunt driving charge.