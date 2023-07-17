Oro-Medonte's kids' sewing camp teaches STEM skills

According to 25 kids showing up for camp, sewing is cool again.

Their instructor, Yvette-Michelle Cottle Darby, has been running her Kids Summer Sewing Camp for more than 10 years.

She says last week's class of 10 girls and this week's class of 5 (next week has boys and girls) are all in the same head space.

"They're unique kids. They have an idea of what they like. They don't want to wear brand names – they're comfortable making something of their own," Cottle Darby said.

At her home studio in Oro-Medonte, the sewing students learn about design, fabrics and colour.

Cottle-Darby said there is a growing trend to sew again. People are trying to avoid fast fashion and considering their connection and the clothes' sustainability and want them to be able to fit their bodies.

"It's about getting back to being in control of what you consume," she said.

Sewing help builds your self-esteem, she said, adding, "It's a life skill that is good to have. It is bigger than a domestic skill; it's math and engineering.

"Our creative summer camp is designed to help kids explore their creativity and provide your child with lifelong creative skills and a summer experience they will enjoy."