Oro-Medonte issues fire ban for all residents after multiple grass fires

Oro-Medonte fire crews on scene of a grass fire in the Line 293 & Line 5 area on Fri. April 14, 2023 (Jonathan Guignard/CTV News Barrie) Oro-Medonte fire crews on scene of a grass fire in the Line 293 & Line 5 area on Fri. April 14, 2023 (Jonathan Guignard/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver