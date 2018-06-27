

CTV Barrie





The Township of Oro-Medonte and the Simcoe County District School Board announced plans for the development of a joint use facility.

The proposed facility will include a 357 pupil place elementary school, an EarlyON Child and Family Centre and community centre.

The facility will be built on Township-owned property located east of the intersection of Horseshoe Valley Road and Line 4 North.

Officials are still investigating the feasibility of the site.

The school board says the planning and development of a facility can take considerable time. More information including anticipated completion dates and partnership details will be shared as they become available.

The Township is planning to hold public consultation and engagement sessions in July and August pertaining to community centre opportunities.