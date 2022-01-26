Orillia university student union petitions to delay return to in-person learning

Lakehead University's student union is calling on the Orillia college to consider delaying the return to in-person learning planned for Monday.

The student union representing roughly 2,000 students launched a petition last week asking the school to pause reopening for the winter semester, citing concerns about classroom safety.

"A class of 30 or 40 cannot possibly be physically distanced, so it really comes down to, do they have proper masks?" said Brandon Rheal Amyot, student union vice president at Lakehead University.

The union would like the college to support students based on their personal needs, whether by learning remotely with accommodations, better masks, access to COVID-19 tests, and more stringent protocols.

In a statement to CTV News, the University said in part that its COVID-19 Transition Committee "considers the health and well-being of our University community as its top priority, and will continue to assess and respond appropriately to the ever-changing pandemic situation."

The University added that it would follow guidance from public health officials and the province to "ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff."

"We just want to make sure that every student is able to learn safely and in an accessible way for them," Amyot added.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit said it is working with the University to review its plans for a return to in-person learning and ensure it aligns with provincial protocols.

The health unit added that allowing students the option of either in-person or virtual learning "is beneficial in assisting students to manage their own personal risk and preferences."

Meanwhile, Georgian College, which has a partnership with Lakehead, said it plans to continue a remove-first approach for the winter semester. Georgian said it only has in-person activity scheduled where necessary to meet course requirements, such as hands-on labs.

The College noted that it has offered some in-person learning since Aug. 2020 with strict protocols on campus.