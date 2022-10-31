Orillia's Walk for Kids' Sake fundraiser helps Big Brothers Big Sisters

A walk for lonesome kids is a walk for the community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia and District is hosting its third annual Walk for Kids' Sake, and this year it's not a virtual event.

For the first time, the children's support group will meet in person at Tudhope Park on Saturday, Nov. 12, to raise funds and awareness of the charity.

"It's support like this that helps to make big changes in our local community," said Amanda Zummach, Orillia's Big Brothers Big Sisters' fundraising and community development coordinator.

The Walk For Kids' Sake is twice around the park's trail for five kilometres or once around for those who wish to walk only 2.5 kms, she said.

According to a report by the Boston Consulting Group, each dollar donated to underprivileged kids supported by Big Brothers Big Sisters has a $23 return on investment through improved economic, health, and social outcomes for young people with mentors.

"When we have healthy, happy young people in our communities, everyone benefits," she said.

Through its mentorship, Big Brothers Big Sisters provides a caring and consistent adult who builds a safe and trusting relationship to enable young people to thrive despite their challenges.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a no-cost community program for young people who can benefit from an additional relationship with an adult.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has been in the community since 1966 and offers community and school-based programs, such as In-school Mentoring, Go Girls! Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds, Game On! Eat Smart, Play Smart and Live Smart.