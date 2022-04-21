Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial Hospital marks centennial celebration of its renaming

Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is marking a significant milestone Thursday.

It's been 100 years since the Orillia hospital was renamed in honour of World War One veterans.

Simcoe-North MP Adam Chambers, Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop and Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke will be present for a ceremony, along with OSMH's CEO Carmine Stumpo and Board Chair Leigh Popov.

Originally named 'Orillia General Hospital' when it was built in 1908, the hospital was renamed on April 21, 1922.

Stumpo says the decision was made to honour those who had fought in the First World War.

"World War One was fresh in everyone's mind back in 1922, and the community felt that renaming the hospital was an appropriate memorial to all those who served," Stmpo wrote in a press release. "It remains an important part of our legacy and our identity. We're proud of the longstanding relationship that has evolved with the local Legion and the eventual establishment of the cenotaph at our main entrance," she added.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.