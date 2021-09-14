Orillia's Lighthouse opens on-site medical clinic at new facility
The Lighthouse, a shelter and soup kitchen in Orillia, officially opened its on-site medical clinic at its new facility on Tuesday.
Over the past year, the organization has partnered with Simcoe County Paramedics during the pandemic to provide care.
"The pandemic has really highlighted who is vulnerable in our communities and who the health care system might be missing," said clinic lead Dr. Anna Naylor.
The on-site clinic is available to anyone staying at the shelter or in supportive housing.
"The majority of the shelters that have clinics in them are in the city centres," said executive director Linda Goodall. "So we are finding that this is a little bit different, but this is a huge need."
Since 1992, the Lighthouse has provided housing and services to vulnerable populations.
According to a Simcoe County Point-in-Time count in November 2020, more than 500 people were experiencing homelessness.
"Physical and mental health needs are a huge need on helping people get back to wellness and into housing," Goodall said.
Naylor said the clinic and clinics like these would also help decrease numbers in emergency rooms.
"Often people will leave things for a long time if they aren't able to see a physician until it becomes an emergency, and that's how they end up in our emergency department," Naylor said.
While it's not staffed daily at this time, Simcoe County Paramedics will continue to work out of the clinic, in addition to Naylor.
Two additional doctors are also expected to start in October.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He went after my family': Trudeau defends his response to protester
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a protester who used a sexist term to describe his wife on Monday crossed a line, which compelled him to respond.
Canadian comic Norm Macdonald dies at 61 after a private battle with cancer
Norm Macdonald, the deadpan Quebec comedian who rose from Canadian nightclubs to the heights of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many as Macdonald hadn't shared his diagnosis with his fans.
Tributes pour in for 'fearless' Canadian comic Norm Macdonald
Tributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
Online COVID-19 risk assessment gets an upgrade to reflect larger gatherings
As the COVID-19 situation changes across the country, tools to help Canadians assess their risk level are getting an upgrade as well: this fall, a website that gives Canadians an idea of the virus risk in any given situation has updated to be more relevant for back-to-school.
TRUTH TRACKER | Do we need laws preventing protesters from blocking hospitals?
Earlier this week, both the Liberals and New Democrats promised to bring legislation that would make it illegal for protesters to block hospital entry, but legal experts say those laws already exist.
Book: Top U.S. officer feared Trump could order China strike
Fearful of Donald Trump's actions in his final weeks as president, the United States' top military officer twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the two nations would not suddenly go to war, a senior defence official said Tuesday after the conversations were described in excerpts from a forthcoming book.
'Canadians sacrificed so much to protect my right to vote': Refugee casts ballot in first federal election
A well-known Syrian refugee who became a chocolatier in Nova Scotia is celebrating after voting for the first time in a federal election.
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
All snakes evolved from a few species that survived Cretaceous-period asteroid strike, study suggests
A new study from the U.K. suggests that all modern snakes evolved from a few species that managed to survive the giant asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs.
Atlantic
-
Authorities offer few details regarding deaths of Amherst, N.S. family of six
More memories are being shared about the family of six who lost their lives in what's believed to have been a trailer fire in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County over the weekend, but investigators are saying very little about what happened.
-
'They'll never really be gone as long as we remember them': Friend says of family who died in camper fire
Family and friends are struggling to come to terms with the unimaginable loss felt by everyone in the community after a couple and four children died in a camper fire on Sunday.
-
'A pandemic of the unvaccinated': N.S. reports 66 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 61 in Northern zone
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 18 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
Montreal
-
Long lineups for COVID-19 tests have Montreal authorities scrambling to increase sites
Quebec’s COVID-19 cases have shot up again recently, right back to the levels they were at last spring—but the availability of tests doesn't seem to have kept pace. Montrealers reported hours-long lineups on Tuesday as they tried to get tested.
-
Noel Alexander, longtime leader in Montreal's Black community, had 'courage to stand up'
Known for his activism against police brutality and advocacy for fair treatment everywhere, longtime Jamaica Association of Montreal president Noel Alexander is being remembered as a beloved leader in the city he came to call home after arriving in 1974.
-
With Quebec short 4,000 nurses, health minister pleads, yet again: get vaccinated
Health Minister Christan Dubé said that the numbers of those hospitalized may seem small. But he'd like people to keep one thing in mind: Quebec is so low on nursing staff by now, it can't afford any more strain.
Ottawa
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Comedian Tom Green shares memories of Norm Macdonald
Comedian Tom Green, himself an Ottawa native, spoke to Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Tuesday. Green remembered seeing Macdonald perform on stage when he was just getting started.
-
Parents oppose use of schools as polling stations amid pandemic
As Canadians prepare to head to the polls in less than a week, some parents are expressing concerns that schools will be used as public voting locations.
Toronto
-
Toronto District School Board reveals details of new mandatory vaccine policy
The Toronto District School Board has laid out exactly how it will implement its new mandatory vaccination policy.
-
Vote-rich, house-poor: How the federal parties plan to improve GTA housing affordability
As Election Day nears, CTV News Toronto is taking a deeper look into the issues that matter most to local voters. This is what each federal party has put forth to address housing affordability in the GTA.
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region businesses preparing for vaccine passport rollout
Businesses in Waterloo Region are expressing mixed opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, just over one week before it will officially be rolled out across the province.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Waterloo Region, Wellington County
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Tuesday night.
-
Witness testimony begins at sex assault trial for former Kitchener neurologist
The first of 63 alleged victims testified Tuesday at the trial for a former Kitchener neurologist.
Windsor
-
$8-million boutique hotel planned for Windsor’s Little Italy
There’s something new planned for Windsor’s Little Italy.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, large hail and heavy rainfall possible
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area Tuesday evening citing favourable conditions for “the development of dangerous thunderstorms.”
-
Town of Kingsville to implement workplace vaccine policy
The Town of Kingsville plans to roll out a mandatory vaccination policy for staff.
Winnipeg
-
Incumbent Manitoba CPC candidate Ted Falk apologizes for vaccine misinformation
Manitoba federal Conservative candidate Ted Falk is apologizing after he was quoted in a local newspaper spreading misinformation about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting they may do more harm than good.
-
Winnipeg mother describes night her son was fatally stabbed
The mother of a Winnipeg child who was stabbed to death in his sleep nearly two years ago took the stand at her ex-boyfriend’s trial.
-
Shoal Lake's boil water advisory to be lifted after more than two decades
The boil water advisory that has been in place in the community that supplies Winnipeg's drinking water will be lifted after more than two decades.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Hinshaw says government knew since mid-August hospital demand would rise without provincial intervention
Alberta's chief medical officer of health has admitted the province's lifting of restrictions earlier this summer was the wrong approach.
-
TRUTH TRACKER
TRUTH TRACKER | Do we need laws preventing protesters from blocking hospitals?
Earlier this week, both the Liberals and New Democrats promised to bring legislation that would make it illegal for protesters to block hospital entry, but legal experts say those laws already exist.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
-
4 Alberta schools under investigation for COVID-19 outbreaks
Just barely into the new school year, some areas in the province with low vaccination rates are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.
-
Alberta vaccine status card printable as of Thursday, QR code in 'coming weeks'
Albertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. newborn discharged from hospital while elementary-aged child still in ICU with COVID-19
Two B.C. children, one of them a newborn, were in intensive care units due to COVID-19 on Monday, but the province's health minister says the infant is now at home.
-
'There needs to be justice': Family of 7-year-old Aaliyah Rosa calling for appeal following mother's acquittal
The father of Aaliyah Rosa, the nine-year-old girl found dead in her mother's apartment in 2018, is speaking out for the first time in an interview with CTV News.
-
Will B.C.'s vaccine mandate cause hospital staffing shortages? Officials preparing for possibility
There are concerns that B.C.'s vaccination mandate for health-care facilities will prompt some vaccine-hesitant workers to abandon their posts in the midst of the pandemic – and officials are bracing for that possibility.