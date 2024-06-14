BARRIE
Barrie

    • Orillia police busted two senior men on impaired driving charges

    A breathalyzer test in this file image. A breathalyzer test in this file image.
    Speed and alcohol played a part in two separate arrests across central Ontario Wednesday.

    Provincial police conducting speed enforcement on Highway 400 north in Springwater noticed a car travelleing well above the posted 100 kilometres per hour speed limit at around 2 p.m.

    Police stopped the car after determining it had been travelling at 155 km/h.

    Once the officer began speaking with the driver, they found signs of intoxication.

    A 64-year-old Minden Hills man was charged with failure to comply with demand (of breathalyzer test) and stunt driving. 

    Shortly after 10 p.m., a R.I.D.E. check caught a 73-year-old Ramara man showing signs of intoxication.

    He was charged with over 80 mgs and impaired charges, as well as having cannabis readily available and not surrendering his licence.

    If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).

