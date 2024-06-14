Orillia police busted two senior men on impaired driving charges

Speed and alcohol played a part in two separate arrests across central Ontario Wednesday.

Provincial police conducting speed enforcement on Highway 400 north in Springwater noticed a car travelleing well above the posted 100 kilometres per hour speed limit at around 2 p.m.

Police stopped the car after determining it had been travelling at 155 km/h.

Once the officer began speaking with the driver, they found signs of intoxication.

A 64-year-old Minden Hills man was charged with failure to comply with demand (of breathalyzer test) and stunt driving.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a R.I.D.E. check caught a 73-year-old Ramara man showing signs of intoxication.

He was charged with over 80 mgs and impaired charges, as well as having cannabis readily available and not surrendering his licence.

