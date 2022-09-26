Orillia OPP lay first-degree murder charge in 'historic' case going back over 12 years

Orillia OPP has laid a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man who was first reported missing more than 12 years ago.

On Monday, provincial police charged a 62-year-old man from Woodbridge in connection to the death of Morris Conte. Conte was last seen in Caledon in May 2010. He was 45 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Police say Conte's remains were spread out in both the Sugarbush area of Oro-Medonte and on Maplehurst Road in Lake of Bays Township on May 22, 2010. Then, on May 28, additional remains were found on Stoneleigh Road in Bracebridge.

The remains were confirmed to be Conte's through a post-mortem investigation.

One suspect was charged in July 2011 in connection to Conte's death.

On Sept. 26, a second person was arrested in relation to this ongoing investigation. Antonino Lucia, age 62, of Woodbridge, has been charged with first-degree murder.

A $50,000 reward continues to be offered for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Morris Conte.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any details to share, big or small, is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).