Orillia OPP lay first-degree murder charge in 'historic' case going back over 10 years

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the death of 45-year-old Morris Conte who was reported missing on May 21, 2010 in Caledon (Courtesy: OPP). Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the death of 45-year-old Morris Conte who was reported missing on May 21, 2010 in Caledon (Courtesy: OPP).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver