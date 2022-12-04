Orillia Ont. artist inspires many with creations while fighting Parkinson's disease

Michael Harding has been painting for the better part of 60 years but was rocked when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). Michael Harding has been painting for the better part of 60 years but was rocked when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'

Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in

After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.

Atlantic

Montreal

  • Shooting at Atwater metro station in Montreal leaves man seriously injured

    A 38-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday evening after he was shot in the Atwater metro station in downtown Montreal. According to Montreal police (SPVM), a shot rang out around 7 p.m. during an altercation involving a group of people. The victim reportedly fled the station and took refuge in a local business near the Alexis Nihon shopping centre.

  • 'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver