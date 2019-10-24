An Orillia man considers himself lucky to be alive after falling ill with Legionnaires’ disease.

Nine people in the Orillia area have been diagnosed with the disease, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner.

“We are investigating to determine a source and bring it under control,” said Gardner. The health unit first received reports of the illness outbreak in Orillia three weeks ago.

Murray Smith is one of the Orillia residents to have become sick. He said he was exposed to mist from water while power washing a 32-foot boat on his property along Barrie road.

“I devote pretty well 60 to 70 hours a week to my hobby,” said Smith. His hobby, ironically, nearly killed him, he believes.

Smith started feeling ill late last month; he fainted to the floor moments after spraying the boat. He said he also believes he was exposed to the bacteria from a broken water heater in his washroom.

Neighbours hadn’t seen or heard from Smith in two days when they knocked on his window and yelled inside. The neighbours found him in trouble and called 911.

Legionnaires’ disease, according to the health unit, cannot be spread by drinking water or contact with an infected person.

“People can develop Legionnaires’ disease when they inhale aerosolized water droplets containing the bacteria. People cannot get Legionnaires’ disease by drinking water, and it cannot be passed from person to person. Most people exposed to the bacteria do not become ill,” a release on the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit website explains.

Gardner warns the disease, similar to pneumonia, is bacteria that infects the lungs making seniors, smokers and those with weak immune systems most at risk. Common symptoms include coughing, fever, dizzy spells and fatigue.

Smith said he experienced all the signs and was lucky neighbours found him in time.

“Hopefully, it’s a once in a lifetime thing,” said Smith as he opened the letter from Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital with the bill for his $45 ambulance ride.