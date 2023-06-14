Orillia man, 86, stunned by $100,000 lottery win

An 86-year-old Orillia man said he had trouble sleeping "for a while" after winning $100,000 with an instant scratch lottery ticket.

Ronald Reuter described himself as an occasional lottery player, adding he especially likes scratch tickets.

The retiree said he played his Instant Bingo Doubler, and when he realized he had won, he was so excited he didn't know what to do.

On his way to the store to validate the ticket, Reuter said he stopped at a neighbour's house to share the news.

"He was stunned when he checked my ticket on the OLG app," he recalled.

The next person he told was his wife. "She believed me immediately and was thrilled."

Reuter said he plans to share his lottery win with his four children, and finish some renovations.

"I feel very fortunate," he said.

Instant Bingo Doubler tickets cost $5 per play and have a top prize of $100,000.