Orillia farmers' market hosts first pop-up market this summer

    The Orillia farmers market held a special pop-up market at the Leacock Museum Sunday along Lake Couchiching.

    "We were very drawn to the view here. We knew that it was going to be just so relaxing sitting here. Even if someone was here and they didn't make a sale, they're just happy to be here," says market manager Diana Smith.

    More than 40 vendors participated, featuring food, crafters, artisans and more. The Orillia Secondary School Band will filled the market with music.

    "The first thing that caught my eye this morning when I was setting up was all the different flowers that are in bloom right now and being right on the lake. It's more of a vibe than anything, I do a lot of parking lot vending shows too so this is nice to mix it up," says Jessica Watson, owner of the butterfly journey kits vendor.

    The next pop-up farmers market will be held at the port of Orillia on June 23rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

