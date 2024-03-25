Orillia council votes on fireworks restriction

Orillia city councillors have finalized a bylaw that will now ban backyard fireworks in the city.

Following several years of discussions and months of debate, the new bylaw will allow fireworks only if the council approves it for special events.

On Monday, Councillor Janet-Lynne Durnford continued her calls for a complete ban on fireworks in the city, gaining the support of other councillors who ultimately voted to proceed with the bylaw.

The bylaw will include a $200 inspection fee, which would be implemented if an investigation of a complaint is made, along with fees related to fire department services.

Councillor Ralph Cipolla called the move a positive step in a conversation that he says has been in the midst of a decision for several years. Cipolla said he called for a ban on fireworks in 2020; however, the item was never voted on.

Under the new regulation, those wishing to use fireworks on Canada Day must submit and application to the city for approval.