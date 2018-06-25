

CTV Barrie





The City of Orillia has a new look. City council unanimously voted in favour of a new logo to identify the sunshine city.

Councillors say the logo is more modern. It features the sun and water to represent Orillia’s two lakes.

The city’s mayor says Orillia is in the midst of some significant transformations “while still being committed to preserving the heritage and character that makes us unique. This new logo marries the two perfectly.” Steve Clarke went on to say he is excited for everyone to see it in the community.

The next phase of the project will be implementing the logo throughout the city.

The old logo had been in place since 1994.