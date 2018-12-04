It was a return to a familiar place for the majority of Orillia’s councillors on Monday evening.

Steve Clarke will preside over council once again for a second term as the city’s mayor.

“We will work together to make life better for those we served.”

Clarke stressed the importance of teamwork in his inaugural speech as the city moves forward on projects like the new recreation centre, redeveloping the waterfront and the sale of Orillia’s Power Distribution to Hydro One.

Six returning city councillors joined Clarke at the table, each one sworn in after voters gave them the mandate to finish the job they started four years ago.

“I believe very strongly that it was the general sense in the community that what we started last term was positive,” said Councillor Ted Emond.

IT professional David Campbell, and former political aid and columnist Jay Fallis are the newcomers to the table, both filled seats that were left vacant.

A special council meeting is scheduled for Thursday to outline the objectives for this new term.