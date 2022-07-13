Orillia book shop closes for repairs after vehicle crashes into storefront

Orillia book shop closes for repairs after vehicle crashes into storefront

The Book Re-View in Orillia is closed for repairs after a vehicle crashed into its storefront at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Credit/The Book Re-View) The Book Re-View in Orillia is closed for repairs after a vehicle crashed into its storefront at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Credit/The Book Re-View)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company an exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver