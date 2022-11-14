OPP works to safely remove bear from Penetanguishene backyard

Police ask residents in a Penetanguishene neighbourhood to keep their pets indoors as officers work out a plan to remove a bear nestled in a tree in a backyard.

Officers responded to the Harriett Street home after the owner notified them about the young black bear on the property Monday afternoon.

Police are working with Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry officers and Huronia Animal Control to resolve the situation.

They ask pedestrians and onlookers to avoid the area between Edward Street and Thompsons Road until the bear can be safely removed.

Police say bears are attracted by smells and encourage residents to remove potential attractants to avoid unwanted visitors.