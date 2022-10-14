OPP welcomes new recruits

Seventeen shiny new badges now grace the uniforms of as many new Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers.

The new provincial constables have joined Ontario Provincial Police in Central Region following a graduation ceremony on Oct. 6, 2022.

"It is my pleasure to welcome 17 new provincial constables to Central Region. These officers have chosen to start a new chapter in their lives to serve their communities," said Chief Super. Dwight Peer, Central Region, OPP.

The 17 new officers join the OPP's Central Region with diverse backgrounds and experience and are committed to working collaboratively with our communities to prevent crime and improve public safety.

The new constables have been deployed to the following detachments:

Caledon - five officers

City of Kawartha Lakes - one officer

Northumberland - three officers

Nottawasaga - four officers

Orillia - four officers

"These new officers bring with them lived experience that will be of great benefit to our commitment of enhanced public safety and well-being of the communities we serve," said Peer.

The OPP is dedicated to ensuring an open, accessible, equitable and respectful workplace and is committed to reflecting the diverse communities it serves.

It encourages applications from members of our diverse communities, including Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, women, persons from racialized groups, 2SLGBTQ+ persons, and those who are able to speak fluently in other languages.