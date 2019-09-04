Provincial police made a recommendation to the town of Midland to install surveillance cameras after what police call a 'string of violent incidents' occurred over the summer.

"I think it's a smart idea because I live downtown," said one resident. "I don't feel safe, even walking at night."

The OPP would like to see the town put in as many as five cameras in select areas downtown, mainly along King Street.

Midland's mayor says the idea will be considered as part of the town's community safety plan. But he insists more research will have to take place before a final decision.

"I would like to see a fact-based decision," Mayor Stewart Strathearn says. "Frankly, I think the facts need to speak for themselves, and then we'll judge it based on the facts that are presented."

Business owners that spoke with CTV News today say they are for the idea, adding that they want the security measures in place.

Arnie LeBlanc recently installed two cameras inside his store after he claims he was repeatedly robbed. "I think that wouldn't hurt. I'm sure that would certainly make some people think."

The mayor says it will likely be months before council decides on the proposal. He says if it does get the green light, it will be some time before any cameras are installed.

The town would be on the hook for the cost of the installation and operation of the surveillance cameras.