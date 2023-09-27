OPP utilizes significant resources in search for missing Bracebridge man

The circumstances surrounding a Bracebridge man's disappearance over the weekend remain a mystery as police continue to search for any sign of him.

Police say 37-year-old Kirk (no surname provided) went out Saturday night for a walk along Woodchester Avenue and didn't return.

The OPP has deployed significant resources to find the man, including the Aviation team, K9 unit, ATVs, and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

On Wednesday, police focused their search in and around River Road and Cedar Lane.

Kirk is six feet tall with an athletic build. He has short blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a camouflage sweater, camouflage hat, khaki shorts and DC running shoes.

Police are searching for Kirk, 37, of Bracebridge, Ont., who hasn't been seen since Sat., Sept. 23, 2023. (Supplied)

Police ask homeowners in the areas of Manitoba Street, Cedar Lane, River Road and Wilson's Falls to review their security footage for anyone on foot Saturday evening between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Anyone with information about Kirk's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.