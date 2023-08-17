OPP seeks possibly armed suspect after shooting critically injures man in Tay Township

Ontario police are hoping to track down a suspect or suspects, who may be armed, following a shooting in Tay Township that left one person in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

Police are investigating the shooting that happened around 2 p.m. in Victoria Harbour outside a residence on Maple Street near Park Street.

Provincial police have not confirmed the identity of the victim, but sources tell CTV News the victim is Jamie Miller, owner of a pizza shop on Park Street.

Witnesses say they heard 10 to 12 gunshots Thursday afternoon.

Resident Ron Bowen was one of the first on the scene.

"We looked over and looked down the street and seen a man lying on his driveway. I called my wife; she's a retired nurse... we went down there. Everybody was screaming," he said.

"I yelled for some towels," Bowen said. "I talked to him right until the police came. I asked his name, how old he was, kept on talking to him while my wife was taking his vitals."

Paramedics airlifted the victim to a Toronto trauma centre.

"He didn't look good, but he was talking," Bowen added.

Police say that they believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to public safety.

Officers searched on the ground and from the skies with the OPP helicopter for several hours.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a black four-door sedan that they say is a vehicle of interest seen fleeing the scene. Anyone who thinks they see this vehicle is urged to take caution and call 911.

Anyone with information, including surveillance or dash cam video, is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.