THORNBURY, ONT. -- Provincial police officers are on the hunt for the Grinch who stole Christmas decorations from a seniors' home in Thornbury, Ont.

"Absolutely devastated," Leanne Haynes, Erinnrung Retirement Community's executive director, told CTV News Barrie.

Haynes said staff created an elaborate display complete with twinkling lights and inflatables outside of the Bruce Street facility to raise the residents' spirits.

But on Monday morning, they found the display had been stolen, and much of what was left was damaged.

"We realized that not only had a lot of the woodland creatures had been stolen, a lot of the extension cords, the lights, the posts we need to plug everything in, but all of our inflatable displays had been torn apart, piled and vandalized," Haynes said.

Staff set up the display outdoors because COVID-19 prevention measures restricted decorations inside this season.

Since posting the incident to social media, the staff has been overwhelmed by the community's efforts to crush the Grinch-vibe.

Donations of money and decorations started to pour in.

"I don't know what would be going through someone's head to do that, but it gave everybody an opportunity to help, and in a way, it's kind of a blessing," said Kait Murray, who is among a group of volunteers stringing lights at Errinrung.

Meanwhile, police are asking those in the area to keep an eye out for the Thornbury Grinch.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.