

CTV Barrie





The OPP is sounding the alarm during Snowmobile Safety Week about the number of deaths already this year.

Provincial police will be taking to the sky with helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for both enforcement and rescues this winter.

They say it hasn’t been a good start to the season so far with six snowmobilers having lost their lives on the ice.

Three of this season’s six snowmobilers who died were traveling on unsafe ice. Two of them went through the ice, and the last drove into open water.

Police caution there is still open water in places, even with the freezing temperatures we’re experiencing, and to exercise caution while out.

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs opened nearly 14,000kms of trails in the north on Monday morning. However, the lack of any significant snowfall has prevented local trails from opening.

Snowmobile Safety Week runs from January 19 to 27.