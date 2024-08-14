BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP recover stolen motorcycles, equipment and trailer

    Stolen items recovered after being allegedly stolen from a residence in Caledon, Ont., on Tues., Aug. 13, 2024. (Source: OPP) Stolen items recovered after being allegedly stolen from a residence in Caledon, Ont., on Tues., Aug. 13, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    On Tuesday, provincial police say officers recovered motorcycles, motorcycle equipment and a trailer that was allegedly stolen from a residence in Caledon.

    A 40-year-old from Caledon has been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in court on September 26 to answer the charges.

