OPP ready as hundreds of car buffs expected in Wasaga Beach this weekend

Barrie, Ont. -

For the second straight year, car enthusiasts are expected to roll in for an unsanctioned car rally drawing a large crowd in Wasaga Beach, and it's not sitting well with the town.

Despite the group's Facebook page posting the cancellation of the weekend-long gathering, the event has gathered steam on social media, asking visitors to be respectful.

The Town posted a release on its webpage Monday saying it's aware the gathering is planned for Friday through Sunday and will be taking measures to ensure public safety.

Mayor Nina Bifolchi said the OPP and town officials have spoken about the event.

The Town of Wasaga Beach is advising residents and businesses that it expects a large-scale gathering of car enthusiasts the weekend of Sept. 24-26. Read more here: https://t.co/0lGXwJONtP #WasagaBeach pic.twitter.com/HzytzdaPPn — Town of Wasaga Beach (@WB_Media) September 20, 2021

The OPP says to expect enforcement to be stepped up this weekend and a zero-tolerance towards dangerous driving and speeding.

Under new stunt driving regulations, people can now be charged in a specified place such as a parking lot, beach, park, bike path, trail, farm field or sports field.

Dangerous driving behaviour will NOT be tolerated on our roads. Drivers who intentionally jeopardize the safety of our communities will be held accountable. #HurWOPP will be actively patrolling #WasagaBeach to ensure everyone's safety. Please drive safely and responsibly. ^gp pic.twitter.com/VkeTf77x1T — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 22, 2021

Last year hundreds of vintage and modified cars, their drivers and spectators arrived in Wasaga for three days prompting police to block access to the main beach area.

Officers from the jurisdiction of Peel and York were called in to help with enforcement.

More than a dozen cars were towed, and nearly 200 tickets were issued by police, 11 for breaking COVID-19 rules.

The Mayor called the event an "invasion."

Anyone observing concerning behaviour this weekend can contact OPP by calling 1-888-301-1122 or 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency.