OPP 'ready and waiting for weekend crowds'

Provincial police officers are "ready and waiting for weekend crowds."

Huronia West OPP says officers in Wasaga Beach, Clearview, and Springwater will be patrolling the roads, water and trails to ensure safety.

Beachgoers are asked to "obey all signage" and swim in designated areas only.

Police ask those enjoying the beach to be aware of weather conditions and offshore winds.

"Inflatables can be dangerous," OPP states in a release.

Earlier this week, a woman died in Lake Simcoe after winds tipped her inflatable tube over, knocking her into the water. Police say she wasn't wearing a life jacket.

"Know your limits and wear a life jacket," police add.

Motorists are urged to obey speed limits and be mindful of construction zones and pedestrians.

Police encourage trail users to watch for hikers, dogs and horseback riders and "stick to all the trail rules, regulations and etiquette."