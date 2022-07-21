Woman drowned after falling off floating tube into Lake Simcoe

Police divers recovered the body of a 35-year-old woman from Lake Simcoe in Georgina.

They say the woman fell off a floating tube when a gust of wind tipped it over and sent her into the water on Wednesday afternoon at Holmes Point Park in the area of Holmes Point Road and Donna Drive.

The York Regional Police Marine Unit, with the help of a police helicopter, found the body a little over an hour later.

The woman from Markham was not wearing a life jacket, according to police.

The coroner attended the scene and confirmed her identity, which was not provided.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a severe weather warning and tornado watch for the region, noting gusty winds from 90 to 110 kilometres per hour.

The investigation is ongoing.