OPP probe fire at Orillia's Twin Lakes Secondary School
Central region OPP headquarters can be seen in Orillia, Ont. on Wednesday. Sept. 27, 2017. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 5:13PM EDT
The OPP is investigating a fire at an Orillia high school.
The fire was contained to a washroom at Twin Lakes Secondary School on Wednesday afternoon.
The Orillia fire department was brought in to extinguish the blaze. No injuries are reported.
Police are no looking to speak with any witnesses.