BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP officer assaulted while breaking up fight

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.

    An officer was struck while breaking up a fight.

    Police were called to a home on Boyd Street in Wiarton on Saturday night.

    There, they found two people involved in a heated verbal dispute, said the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    The argument escalated into a physical fight, leading to one participant being assaulted.

    An officer attempted to arrest the instigator but were was also assaulted.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police arrested a 35-year-old man from South Bruce Peninsula and charged him with various assault charges, possession of a weapon, mischief and possession of drugs.

    He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE NDP agriculture critic says he's not impressed by grocers' plans to stabilize prices

    New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor says he has reviewed the major grocers' plans to stabilize prices, and he's unimpressed by what is in them. MacGregor spoke to reporters Monday afternoon ahead of a committee appearance by Michael Medline, the president and CEO of Empire Company Ltd., which owns Sobeys and other grocery store chains.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News