OPP officer assaulted while breaking up fight

An officer was struck while breaking up a fight.

Police were called to a home on Boyd Street in Wiarton on Saturday night.

There, they found two people involved in a heated verbal dispute, said the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The argument escalated into a physical fight, leading to one participant being assaulted.

An officer attempted to arrest the instigator but were was also assaulted.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man from South Bruce Peninsula and charged him with various assault charges, possession of a weapon, mischief and possession of drugs.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.