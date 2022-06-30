OPP lays nearly 30 charges after seizing loaded gun, bear spray in Orillia

Police laid nearly 30 charges after arresting two men during a traffic stop in Orillia, where officers allegedly confiscated a loaded gun.

Police say one individual gave a phoney name when officers stopped the vehicle on West Street North on Wednesday night.

That led to his arrest and a vehicle search, where police say they also found a can of bear spray. It is strictly prohibited to spray anyone with bear spray in Canada.

Police say officers learned the arrested individual was breaching the conditions of previous charges.

Along with a series of weapons offences, a 19-year-old man from North York is charged with obstructing a peace officer and four counts of failing to comply with a release order. He faces a total of 18 charges.

The second individual, a 41-year-old Orillia man, faces 10 weapons charges.

Both were held for a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday in Barrie.