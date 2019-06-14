

The Canadian Press





Provincial police in Southern Georgian Bay say people need to start taking precautions to avoid bear encounters.

The warning comes after an adult black bear and a cub were spotted in Midland early this morning.

The O-P-P says it received a call about the adult male near Lakeview Cemetery and an officer on patrol also observed a black bear cub in Little Lake Park.

It says people moving through heavily wooded areas should never wear headphones and should make noise to alert any bears in the area to give them a chance to avoid human encounters.