OPP investigating break-in and theft in Gravenhurst

Provincial police are asking for the public's help locating the suspect responsible for a break-and-enter in Gravenhurst.

According to OPP, a business on Highway 11 North near Luigi Road was broken into between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect broke a window to enter the establishment and stole electronics valued at approximately $2,000 after unsuccessfully breaking into the cash register.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.