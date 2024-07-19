BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP investigating break-in and theft in Gravenhurst

    Broken glass appears in a stock photo. Broken glass appears in a stock photo.
    Share

    Provincial police are asking for the public's help locating the suspect responsible for a break-and-enter in Gravenhurst.

    According to OPP, a business on Highway 11 North near Luigi Road was broken into between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

    Police say the suspect broke a window to enter the establishment and stole electronics valued at approximately $2,000 after unsuccessfully breaking into the cash register.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News