BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP investigates threatening message at Alliston public school

    Alliston Union Public School in Alliston, Ont. (CTV News) Alliston Union Public School in Alliston, Ont. (CTV News)

    Provincial police investigated a situation at an Alliston elementary school Tuesday morning, prompting a hold-and-secure measure to be implemented.

    OPP confirmed it was investigating a threatening message at Alliston Union Public School.

    A letter sent by the school's principal to parents states office staff received a voicemail that "was threatening in nature and immediately reported it to the Nottawasaga OPP."

    Shortly after the morning bell, the OPP directed staff to initiate a hold-and-secure while it investigated the situation.

    The Simcoe County District School Board noted all students and staff were safe.

    The hold-and-secure was lifted at 11:30 a.m., police said, adding, "There appears to be no threat to public safety."

    "We want you to know that we will always take whatever precautions are necessary to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the letter from the board concluded.

    During a hold and secure, activities resume as usual inside the school, but all exterior doors are locked, and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore

    A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and obstructing justice.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News