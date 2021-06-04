BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP officers are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man whose body was found in Dark Lake in Wilberforce, Ont., east of Haliburton.

Police and the EMS responded to the area on Thursday afternoon after the body of Steven Honderich was found in the water.

Police say foul play is not suspected and don't believe there is a threat to public safety.

A coroners exam is scheduled to find out how the Highlands East Township man died.

Haliburton Highlands OPP continues to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.